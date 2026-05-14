Hannes Wolf News: Assists vs Charlotte

Wolf assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-0 victory against Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Wolf assisted the lone goal for NYCFC for his second of the season. The winger looks to be back to form since his return from injury, scoring three goals with an assist while recording five shots and three tackles in that span.