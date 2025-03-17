Hannes Wolf News: Assists vs New England
Wolf assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against New England Revolution.
Wolf is back on the scoresheet, assisting a goal to put him at a goal and an assist on the season. He's started all four MLS games in the attacking midfield, totaling seven shots (three on target), four chances created and seven tackles (three won).
