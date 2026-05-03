Hannes Wolf News: Fit for bench
Wolf (leg) is on the bench for Sunday's match against D.C. United.
Wolf is not going to miss any more time with his leg injury, as the midfielder is back on the bench after a week out. This will give the club another attacking midfielder option, likely just on the bench to be cautious Sunday. However, he had yet to miss a start until his injury, so he should return to that role in the coming games.
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