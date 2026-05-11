Hannes Wolf News: Hat trick hero
Wolf scored three goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Columbus Crew.
Wolf was the hero Sunday, scoring all three goals for NYCFC on Sunday. This puts him at five goals through 11 appearances, recording an assist while creating 12 chances and making 17 tackles.
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