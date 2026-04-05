Hannes Wolf News: Lone goal for NYCFC
Wolf scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.
Wolf recorded the only goal for NYCFC on Saturday, giving him his second of the season. He continues to make a difference on the pitch for the team, recording 10 shots with 10 tackles made and creating four chances through six games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hannes Wolf See More
-
Football Predictions
MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 9; Saturday, April 19353 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot354 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 483June 6, 2024
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 481May 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hannes Wolf See More