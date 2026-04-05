Hannes Wolf headshot

Hannes Wolf News: Lone goal for NYCFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Wolf scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against St. Louis City SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.

Wolf recorded the only goal for NYCFC on Saturday, giving him his second of the season. He continues to make a difference on the pitch for the team, recording 10 shots with 10 tackles made and creating four chances through six games.

Hannes Wolf
New York City FC
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