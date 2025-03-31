Hannes Wolf News: Nets brace
Wolf scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 4-3 loss versus Atlanta United.
Wolf recorded his first brace of the season, putting him at three goals in six matches. He is having a better start to the season as he is just two goals away from matching his total from 2024, adding on to an assist with seven tackles (three won), five interceptions and five chances created in 2025.
