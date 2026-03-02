Hannes Wolf News: Opens scoring
Wolf scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Philadelphia Union.
Wolf got things going to NYCFC on Sunday, recording the first goal of the match vs the Union. He is coming off a solid 2025 campaign that saw 11 goals and six assists in 38 MLS appearances (including the playoffs). With 2025 top team scorer Alonso Martinez likely out for 2026, the winger will continue to play a significant role in the attack, already trending upward to start off the campaign.
