Hannes Wolf News: Scores first of season
Wolf scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Orlando City SC.
Wolf logged in his first goal of the season for the game-winner on Saturday. He's recorded four tackles (two won) with six shots (three on target) and three chances created in three games, starting all of them in the attacking midfield.
