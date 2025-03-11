Fantasy Soccer
Hannes Wolf headshot

Hannes Wolf News: Scores first of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Wolf scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Orlando City SC.

Wolf logged in his first goal of the season for the game-winner on Saturday. He's recorded four tackles (two won) with six shots (three on target) and three chances created in three games, starting all of them in the attacking midfield.

Hannes Wolf
New York City FC
