Hannes Wolf News: Two shots in draw
Wolf registered two shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Columbus Crew.
Wolf logged a team-high two shots Saturday, but he did not put either attempt on target. It was a quiet outing for him and his side's attack as Columbus completely dominated on the defensive end. Wolf also intercepted three passes and won one duel before he was subbed off in the 73rd minute for Maximo Carrizo.
