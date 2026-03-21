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Hannibal Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2026 at 8:28am

Hannibal was forced off in the 17th minute of Saturday's clash against Fulham due to an apparent hamstring injury, the club announced.

Hannibal was forced off in the first half of Saturday's clash against Fulham due to an apparent hamstring injury. The midfielder will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue, but the way he limped off the pitch does not look promising. If his absence is confirmed, Lesley Ugochukwu is expected to see increased minutes in the upcoming matches.

Hannibal
Burnley
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