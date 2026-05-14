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Hannibal Injury: Late call for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Hannibal (hamstring) is a late call for Monday's clash against Arsenal, with a final decision to be made closer to the match, according to coach Mike Jackson. "Virtually everyone is fit for selection. We will make the call on Hannibal nearer the time but he has recovered well."

Hannibal's encouraging recovery from the precautionary withdrawal against Aston Villa is a positive sign ahead of the fixture, with manager Mike Jackson's comments suggesting the hamstring issue is not considered serious. The 23-year-old had recently missed three matches with a hamstring problem, making any recurrence a concern, but the positive recovery update will provide relief for both Burnley and Tunisia ahead of the World Cup this summer. A final decision on his involvement will be made ahead of Monday's fixture.

Hannibal
Burnley
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