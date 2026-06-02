Hannibal Injury: Limps off against Austria

Hannibal (undisclosed) was forced off with a limp in the second half of Monday's 1-0 defeat against Austria, raising some concerns over his availability for Tunisia's World Cup opener, according to Noussour.

Hannibal is expected to be Tunisia's undisputed starting playmaker in the midfield and the focal point of their entire creative setup, making his potential absence a devastating blow for coach Sabri Lamouchi heading into the tournament. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, and the national team will assess his condition urgently over the coming days before providing any further clarity. Hadj Mahmoud or Ismael Gharbi could be called upon to take on a larger role in the engine room if Hannibal cannot recover in time for Tunisia's World Cup opener.