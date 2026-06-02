Hannibal headshot

Hannibal Injury: Limps off against Austria

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Hannibal (undisclosed) was forced off with a limp in the second half of Monday's 1-0 defeat against Austria, raising some concerns over his availability for Tunisia's World Cup opener, according to Noussour.

Hannibal is expected to be Tunisia's undisputed starting playmaker in the midfield and the focal point of their entire creative setup, making his potential absence a devastating blow for coach Sabri Lamouchi heading into the tournament. No details have been provided on the nature of the issue, and the national team will assess his condition urgently over the coming days before providing any further clarity. Hadj Mahmoud or Ismael Gharbi could be called upon to take on a larger role in the engine room if Hannibal cannot recover in time for Tunisia's World Cup opener.

Hannibal
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hannibal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hannibal See More
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
Rotowire Staff
22 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3
Author Image
Jack Burkart
October 2, 2023
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 7
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 7
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
September 25, 2023