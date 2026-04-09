Hannibal Injury: Out several weeks

Hannibal will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury, according to coach Scott Parker. "Hannibal no, he is probably a couple of weeks away and it wasn't as bad as we initially thought, but it will take a little longer."

Hannibal was forced off with an injury in the last match against Fulham, and medical tests revealed a hamstring issue that will sideline him for several weeks. The midfielder had been a starter prior to the injury, so his absence could be felt, with Lesley Ugochukwu expected to see increased minutes until he returns.