Hannibal Injury: Targeting return for Leeds game

Hannibal (hamstring) won't be an option for Sunday's game at Nottingham Forest and is targeting his return to face Leeds United on May 1, according to manager Scott Parker. "Mejbri is edging closer but will miss this weekend, heading towards Leeds is a better option," he said.

Based on Parker's timeline, Hannibal would miss the games against Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, projecting him to return for the first weekend of May. Mejbri had started each of Burnley's last seven EPL matches before the injury, so his absence has been greatly felt. Lesley Ugochukwu should remain in a starting role in midfield as long as Hannibal remains out.