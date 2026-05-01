Hannibal headshot

Hannibal News: Makes bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Hannibal (hamstring) is on the bench for Friday's game against Leeds United.

As expected, Hannibal has recovered in time for this clash against Leeds United. The talented playmaker could see minutes off the bench if things get complicated for the Clarets due to his excellent vision and passing ability. Hannibal had started each of Burnley's last seven EPL matches before the injury, so he should be a regular in the final weeks of the campaign as long as he stays healthy.

Hannibal
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hannibal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hannibal See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 3
Author Image
Jack Burkart
October 2, 2023
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 7
SOC
Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 7
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
September 25, 2023