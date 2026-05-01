Hannibal News: Makes bench Friday

Hannibal (hamstring) is on the bench for Friday's game against Leeds United.

As expected, Hannibal has recovered in time for this clash against Leeds United. The talented playmaker could see minutes off the bench if things get complicated for the Clarets due to his excellent vision and passing ability. Hannibal had started each of Burnley's last seven EPL matches before the injury, so he should be a regular in the final weeks of the campaign as long as he stays healthy.