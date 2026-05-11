Hannibal News: Precautionary hamstring exit

Hannibal (hamstring) was forced off in the 69th minute of Sunday's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa as a precaution, with interim coach Mike Jackson playing down any injury fears after the withdrawal, according to Burnley express.

Hannibal had been one of Burnley's standout performers before his withdrawal, registering an assist, two tackles and four key passes in an encouraging display. Manager Mike Jackson's comments suggest the substitution was precautionary rather than the result of a significant setback, providing relief for both Burnley and Tunisia ahead of the World Cup this summer. The 23-year-old had recently missed three matches with a hamstring injury, making any recurrence a major concern given the timing of the tournament. His ability to walk off unaided was an encouraging sign, and further assessment in the coming days will provide a clearer picture of his availability for the final fixtures of the season.