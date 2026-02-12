Hannibal headshot

Hannibal News: Scores in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Hannibal was injured and subbed out in the 83rd minute of Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace. He scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and four crosses (one accurate) before exiting the match.

Hannibal scored his first goal of the season on a well-worked move in the first half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, finishing off a good pass from Marcus Edwards. He added three tackles and a season-high two blocks in the outing. The midfielder has started the last two matches, recording one goal and nine crosses during that span.

Hannibal
Burnley
