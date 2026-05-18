Hannibal News: Starts to face Arsenal
Hannibal (hamstring) is in the starting XI for Monday's match against Arsenal.
Hannibal looks to have passed his testing Monday after some injury concerns, as the midfielder works into the starting XI to face the Gunners. He will look to finish the season strong before his club's return to the Championship, with his main goal to remain fit for the World Cup. He has recorded one goal and four assists in 25 appearances (13 starts).
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