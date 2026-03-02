Hannibal News: Two assists in home loss

Hannibal assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat versus Brentford.

Hannibal provided two assists as his side fell to a 4-3 defeat. The assists, which both came from crosses, helped his side go from 3-1 behind to 3-3. This was only his ninth start of the season, with four coming in the most recent matches. He is now up to three assists for the season, having not provided an assist since October. This is his fourth time this season that he has created two or more chances.