Hans Hateboer Injury: Loan locked against Rennes

Hateboer (not injury related) is unable to feature in Sunday's clash against Rennes due to a clause in his loan agreement with Lyon that prevents him from playing against his parent club, according to Olympique et Lyonnais.

Hateboer trained normally Saturday alongside his teammates, making this a purely contractual exclusion rather than any fitness concern. The Dutch right-back joined Lyon on loan from Rennes in the autumn and his agreement included a standard clause preventing him from featuring against the club that owns his contract. That said, the defender has been mainly a bench option since joining the Gones, therefore his absence won't have a major impact on the starting XI.