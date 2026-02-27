Hans Hateboer Injury: Option against Marseille
Hateboer (knee) was back in team training Friday and is an option for Sunday's Olympico against Marseille, according to Gones Radio Off.
Hateboer got back to full team training Friday after shaking off the knee issue he picked up last week, putting the defender back in the mix for Sunday's showdown against Marseille. That is a boost for the Gones as he brings veteran presence and depth to the back line for a high-intensity clash, even if he is more likely to slot in as a rotational piece off the bench moving forward.
