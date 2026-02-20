Hans Hateboer Injury: Suffers knee injury

Hateboer suffered a knee injury and won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference, according to Gones Area.

Hateboer picked up a knee injury in training this week and will not be available for Sunday's matchup against Racing. The defender is set to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the full extent of the issue. His absence should not shake up the starting XI, as he has mostly operated in a rotational role under coach Paulo Fonseca this season.