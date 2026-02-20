Hans Hateboer headshot

Hans Hateboer Injury: Suffers knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Hateboer suffered a knee injury and won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Strasbourg, coach Paulo Fonseca said in the press conference, according to Gones Area.

Hateboer picked up a knee injury in training this week and will not be available for Sunday's matchup against Racing. The defender is set to undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the full extent of the issue. His absence should not shake up the starting XI, as he has mostly operated in a rotational role under coach Paulo Fonseca this season.

Hans Hateboer
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hans Hateboer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hans Hateboer See More
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
November 30, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 30, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
October 20, 2020
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Schuyler Redpath
February 19, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
February 18, 2020