Hans Hateboer News: Earns bench spot
Hateboer (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Marseille.
Hateboer is returning after only a match out and is fit for his club once again, earning a spot on the bench. With a limited 10 appearances this season, the defender will likely serve as more of a rotational pick moving forward.
