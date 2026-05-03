Hans Hateboer News: No longer loan locked

Hateboer is no longer restricted by his loan clause and is available for selection moving forward.

Hateboer had been unable to feature against Rennes due to a standard clause in his loan agreement preventing him from playing against his parent club, but that restriction no longer applies for Lyon's remaining fixtures. The Dutch right-back has mainly been a bench option since joining the Gones on loan in the autumn, but his full availability gives coach Paulo Fonseca more options at right-back as Lyon push through the final stretch of their Champions League qualification push.