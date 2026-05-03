Hans Hateboer News: No longer loan locked
Hateboer is no longer restricted by his loan clause and is available for selection moving forward.
Hateboer had been unable to feature against Rennes due to a standard clause in his loan agreement preventing him from playing against his parent club, but that restriction no longer applies for Lyon's remaining fixtures. The Dutch right-back has mainly been a bench option since joining the Gones on loan in the autumn, but his full availability gives coach Paulo Fonseca more options at right-back as Lyon push through the final stretch of their Champions League qualification push.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hans Hateboer See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksNovember 30, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsNovember 30, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksOctober 20, 2020
-
Yahoo DFS Soccer
Yahoo DFS Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksFebruary 19, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksFebruary 18, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hans Hateboer See More