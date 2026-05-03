Hans Hateboer headshot

Hans Hateboer News: No longer loan locked

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hateboer is no longer restricted by his loan clause and is available for selection moving forward.

Hateboer had been unable to feature against Rennes due to a standard clause in his loan agreement preventing him from playing against his parent club, but that restriction no longer applies for Lyon's remaining fixtures. The Dutch right-back has mainly been a bench option since joining the Gones on loan in the autumn, but his full availability gives coach Paulo Fonseca more options at right-back as Lyon push through the final stretch of their Champions League qualification push.

Hans Hateboer
Lyon
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