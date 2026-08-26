Hans Nicolussi Caviglia Injury: Will undergo groin surgery

Nicolussi Caviglia visited a specialist in London and has been recommended to go under the knife to address a sports hernia, which he will do in the coming days, Parma announced.

Nicolussi Caviglia has been battling muscular problems throughout the summer and was already expected to miss a few more matches in addition to the opener. The operation will further push back his return date. Parma might add more midfielders in the final days of the window. In the meantime, Christian Ordonez, Oliver Sorensen and Abdou-Salam Konate will pick up the slack.