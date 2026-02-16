Hans Nicolussi Caviglia headshot

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Nicolussi Caviglia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Verona.

Nicolussi Caviglia started on the bench and entered in the 62nd minute of Sunday's match against Verona, delivering a late assist with a cross to Mateo Pellegrino while adding two key passes and four crosses overall. The midfielder, who joined during the winter transfer window from Fiorentina, has mostly featured as a substitute, but back-to-back assists could help him earn increased minutes moving forward.

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia
Parma
