Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Assist off bench

Nicolussi Caviglia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Verona.

Nicolussi Caviglia started on the bench and entered in the 62nd minute of Sunday's match against Verona, delivering a late assist with a cross to Mateo Pellegrino while adding two key passes and four crosses overall. The midfielder, who joined during the winter transfer window from Fiorentina, has mostly featured as a substitute, but back-to-back assists could help him earn increased minutes moving forward.