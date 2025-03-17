Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Attempts four shots

Nicolussi Caviglia recorded four shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Napoli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

After zero shots across Venezia's previous three games, Nicolussi Caviglia significantly upped his shot tally, the midfielder's highest since Dec. 8. He also scored then and has not since, so the international break ideally serves as some meaningful time for him to regroup.