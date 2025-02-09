Fantasy Soccer
Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Creates four chances ain Roma match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Nicolussi Caviglia had two tackles (zero won), two clearances, four key passes and two interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Roma.

Nicolussi Caviglia led his side in chances created with a decent margin, but his teammates were unable to capitalize on his feeds. He worked hard as well. He has scored once and tallied four shots (one on target), seven key passes, 16 crosses (three accurate), 11 corners and nine tackles (four won) in the last five fixtures.

