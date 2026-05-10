Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Delivers assist in loss

Nicolussi Caviglia assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Roma.

Nicolussi Caviglia served a ball for Gabriel Strefezza to level the scoring in the 47th minute of Sunday's clash. The midfielder also completed all of his four dribble attempts, while his seven duels won ranked second among all players in the match. It was his fourth assist of the 2025/26 course and first since Feb. 15, as he had created only a few chances after seeing his set-piece duties reduced for some time in the second half of the season.