Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Eligible to face Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Nicolussi Caviglia cleared a one-game disqualification in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Lecce.

Nicolussi Caviglia will return against Lecce next Sunday and substitute either Gianluca Busio or Issa Doumbia in the XI, also hinging on Alfred Duncan's fitness. He has registered six shots (two on target), three chances created, five tackles (four won) and eight clearances in his last five displays.

