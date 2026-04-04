Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Passable display in Lazio tilt

Nicolussi Caviglia recorded one shot (one on goal) and one clearance and won one of three tackles in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Lazio.

Nicolussi Caviglia returned to the XI after two matches and mostly took care of the dirty work in the midfield, matching his season high in tackles. He'll likely continue to alternate with Oliver Sorensen and Christian Ordonez depending on the match-up. He has recorded five shots (one on target), four crosses (three accurate) and four tackles (one won) in his last five outings (two starts).