Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Produces in Milan game

Nicolussi Caviglia won two of two tackles and registered four shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to AC Milan.

Nicolussi Caviglia contributed in both phases, assembling a well-rounded stat line, and bombed away from distance, leading his team in attempts but without a lot of accuracy. He has taken at least three shots and registered one tackle in his last five appearances, totaling 16 (six on target) and six (all won) respectively and adding five crosses (two precise) and 10 clearances.