Hans Nicolussi Caviglia News: Solid in Empoli meeting

Nicolussi Caviglia won two of two tackles and recorded three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Empoli.

Nicolussi Caviglia did a little bit of everything as usual in the draw, making his presence felt on both ends of the pitch. He has taken at least three shots in three of his last four showings, while he has won at least one tackle in five of his past six. He has logged four key passes, three crosses (one accurate) and 11 clearances in his last six appearances.