Hany Mukhtar Injury: To be evaluated, late call Saturday

Mukhtar (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's match against the Revolution, according to manager BJ Callaghan, per Ben Wright of Backheeled.

Mukhtar looks likely to be facing a fitness test ahead of Saturday's match, with that deciding if he will be fit enough to compete. He was deemed fit enough to play, but with more testing coming in the next 48 hours, some things can change. However, at the moment things are going as planned, with the forward hoping to see the start and return to the Golden Boot race he has been a part of numerous times before.