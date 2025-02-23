Hany Mukhtar News: Active despite no goal contributions

Mukhtar generated five shots (one on goal), nine crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw against New England Revolution.

Mukhtar was all over the field making plays Saturday but was unable to will his team to a win while also going without a goal contribution, seeing three chances created, four shots and five crosses in the draw. He will hope to keep these types of performances up while also adding goal contributions, as he is looking to return to the 20-goal contribution form he held at a point, only seeing 16 last season.