Hany Mukhtar News: Active in win
Mukhtar took two shots (one on goal), took three corners, sent in two crosses, and created four chances in Saturday's 5-0 win over Orlando City.
Despite failing to impact the scoresheet, Mukhtar was active in the attack throughout the match. He has scored or assisted in three of five appearances this season, and he'll look to get back among the goals when Nashville travels to face the Chicago Fire on Saturday, April 4.
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