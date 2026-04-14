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Hany Mukhtar News: Assists on match winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Mukhtar took one shot on goal, sent in one cross, created one chance, and assisted on the match winning goal in Saturday's 2-1 win at Charlotte. He also picked up a yellow card in stoppage time.

Mukhtar entered the match in the 51st minute after Alex Muyl went down injured and made an instant impact playing a part in the eventual game winning goal. After resting for most of this one, he should be back in the starting lineup for Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup clash at Club America before returning to league play at Atlanta on Saturday.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
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