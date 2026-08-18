Hany Mukhtar News: Bags brace in big win
Mukhtar took seven shots (three on goal), created two chances, and scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Inter Miami.
After failing to score or assist in each of his last five appearances, Mukhtar exploded for a brace to lead Nashville to a big win in the Supporters Shield race. He's up to eight goals and five assists on the season, and those totals should continue to rise as Nashville turn up the heat down the stretch. Up next is an Eastern Conference road clash with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding FormMay 1, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce BackApril 24, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding FootingApril 10, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up ZahaMarch 20, 2025
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More