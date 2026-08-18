Hany Mukhtar News: Bags brace in big win

Mukhtar took seven shots (three on goal), created two chances, and scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Inter Miami.

After failing to score or assist in each of his last five appearances, Mukhtar exploded for a brace to lead Nashville to a big win in the Supporters Shield race. He's up to eight goals and five assists on the season, and those totals should continue to rise as Nashville turn up the heat down the stretch. Up next is an Eastern Conference road clash with the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.