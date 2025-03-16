Hany Mukhtar News: Converts penalty in win

Mukhtar scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 victory against Philadelphia Union.

Mukhtar scored for the first time this year via Panenka penalty kick in the 82nd minute of the weekend clash. Despite having only one goal or assist, the playmaker has enjoyed significant playing time while attempting five or more shots in three out of four matches played. He's also an active set-piece taker and can make an open-play impact either alongside or behind striker Sam Surridge.