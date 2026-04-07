Hany Mukhtar headshot

Hany Mukhtar News: Draws four fouls in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Mukhtar took one shot on goal, sent in two crosses, took one corner kick, and drew four fouls in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Chicago Fire.

Mukhtar never got going in what can be chalked up as an off night for Nashville. The former MLS MVP has two goals and one assist through the first six games of the regular season. He'll look to help Nashville advance in the Concacaf Champions Cup with the first leg in Tennessee on Tuesday before traveling to face a stiff road test at Charlotte FC on Saturday.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
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