Hany Mukhtar News: Earns penalty in stoppage time win
Mukhtar took two shots on goal, created two chances, and drew two fouls in Saturday's 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake. He also committed three fouls and picked up a yellow card.
Mukhtar was mostly kept in check until drawing a stoppage time penalty kick to see Nashville come away with all three points. Next, he's up against a strong Seattle defense in a tough road clash on Saturday.
