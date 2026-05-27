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Hany Mukhtar News: Four shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Mukhtar took four shots (three on target), sent in two crosses, and created one chance in Saturday's 2-1 win over New York City FC. He also committed one foul and suffered three fouls.

Mukhtar led Nashville in shots for the second consecutive game, although he was unable to break through after bagging a hat trick in his prior outing. He's been a constant threat in a Nashville side that sits atop the Supporters Shield standings entering the World Cup break, with six goals and five assists in 14 appearances. Nashville is back in action at home against Atlanta United on Friday, July 17.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
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