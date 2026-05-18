Hany Mukhtar News: Hat trick hero in win
Mukhtar took four shots and scored three goals in Sunday's 3-2 win over LAFC.
Mukhtar delivered one of his best performances of the 2026 MLS season, powering Nashville to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings. It was his fifth career hat trick for Nashville and pushed him past 100 goals for the club across all competitions. Look for him to continue to drive the attack in Sunday's home clash with New York City FC.
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