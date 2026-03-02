Hany Mukhtar News: Kept in check by FC Dallas
Mukhtar took two shots off target and created three chances in Saturday's 0-0 draw at FC Dallas.
Mukhtar was kept in check by the FC Dallas defense, failing to register a shot on goal or tally a single cross. The key to Nashville's attack will look to get back on track in Saturday's home clash with Minnesota United.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form305 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back312 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing326 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha347 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the Specialist361 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More