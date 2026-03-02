Hany Mukhtar headshot

Hany Mukhtar News: Kept in check by FC Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Mukhtar took two shots off target and created three chances in Saturday's 0-0 draw at FC Dallas.

Mukhtar was kept in check by the FC Dallas defense, failing to register a shot on goal or tally a single cross. The key to Nashville's attack will look to get back on track in Saturday's home clash with Minnesota United.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar
