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Hany Mukhtar News: Limited in role off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Mukhtar took one shot (off target), sent in two crosses, took one corner, and drew one foul over 28 minutes in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Philadelphia.

Nashville opted to use Mukhtar off the bench in this one ahead of Tuesday's Concacaf Champions Cup return leg at Tigres. He was unable to make much of an impact in limited minutes and will look to get back on the scoresheet in Saturday's favorable home clash with D.C. United.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
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