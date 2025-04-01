Hany Mukhtar News: Misses PK in loss

Mukhtar had four shots (two on target) but missed a penalty during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Cincinnati.

Mukhtar is usually celebrated as the hero for Nashville but this time he was the villain as he missed a very clear chance during the first half and then had a penalty stopped by the goalkeeper in the 49th minute. The forward keeps racking up a lot of shot attempts and chances created as usual but is not being able to make these numbers be reflected on the scoring sheet as he has only one goal and one assist over six starts this season.