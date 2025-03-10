Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hany Mukhtar headshot

Hany Mukhtar News: Penalty miss in 2-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Mukhtar registered six shots (three on goal), seven crosses (six accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Portland Timbers.

Mukhtar missed a penalty in the first 10 minutes of the match as the keeper made a strong save to turn his effort onto the post. When a second penalty was won the duty was handed over to Sam Surridge, who also missed. In the game, he also took six shots, took five corners and completed six of his seven crosses without a return.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now