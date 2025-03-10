Hany Mukhtar News: Penalty miss in 2-0 win

Mukhtar registered six shots (three on goal), seven crosses (six accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Portland Timbers.

Mukhtar missed a penalty in the first 10 minutes of the match as the keeper made a strong save to turn his effort onto the post. When a second penalty was won the duty was handed over to Sam Surridge, who also missed. In the game, he also took six shots, took five corners and completed six of his seven crosses without a return.