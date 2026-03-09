Hany Mukhtar headshot

Hany Mukhtar News: Registers first assist of 2026

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Mukhtar took five shots (two on goal), created four chances, sent in one cross, and earned a secondary assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over Minnesota United.

Mukhtar led Nashville in shots and picked up his first assist of the new season in the convincing win. His crossing totals are on the decline, with Cristian Espinoza taking over the majority of corner kicks, but Mukhtar continues to be a key ingredient in the Nashville SC attack. He'll look to help Nashville pick up a result in CONCACAF Champions Cup play against Inter Miami at home on Wednesday before a road tilt with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar
