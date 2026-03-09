Hany Mukhtar News: Registers first assist of 2026
Mukhtar took five shots (two on goal), created four chances, sent in one cross, and earned a secondary assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over Minnesota United.
Mukhtar led Nashville in shots and picked up his first assist of the new season in the convincing win. His crossing totals are on the decline, with Cristian Espinoza taking over the majority of corner kicks, but Mukhtar continues to be a key ingredient in the Nashville SC attack. He'll look to help Nashville pick up a result in CONCACAF Champions Cup play against Inter Miami at home on Wednesday before a road tilt with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form312 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back319 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing333 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 5: Fire Up Zaha354 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 3: Petar Musa the SpecialistMarch 6, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hany Mukhtar See More