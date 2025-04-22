Fantasy Soccer
Hany Mukhtar headshot

Hany Mukhtar News: Scoreless in Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Mukhtar took two shots on goal and created two chances in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Seattle. He also sent in six crosses and took four corner kicks.

Mukhtar was kept off the scoresheet for the second consecutive match, as the Nashville attack was shut out for just the third time this season. The 2022 MLS MVP is in a good spot to bounce back at home against the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Hany Mukhtar
Nashville SC
