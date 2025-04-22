Hany Mukhtar News: Scoreless in Seattle
Mukhtar took two shots on goal and created two chances in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Seattle. He also sent in six crosses and took four corner kicks.
Mukhtar was kept off the scoresheet for the second consecutive match, as the Nashville attack was shut out for just the third time this season. The 2022 MLS MVP is in a good spot to bounce back at home against the Chicago Fire on Saturday.
