Hany Mukhtar News: Scores in loss

Mukhtar scored a goal on two shots on target in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Charlotte FC. He also created three chances, sent in six crosses, and took three corner kicks to go along with three fouls drawn and two committed.

Mukhtar fueled the Nashville SC attack, latching on to a loose ball in the box to deposit his second goal of the 2025 campaign. He'll look to help The Boys in Gold snap a two-game losing streak in Saturday's home match with Real Salt Lake.